×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

Deadlock may be broken as state workers trim wage demands to 6.5%

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 05:09 Luyolo Mkentane

Union leaders for 1.3-million public servants have trimmed their wage demands to 6.5%, raising the prospect of breaking a deadlock that threatens to shut down schools, hospitals and government departments.

Labour and the government have been locked in talks for weeks after unions rejected the government’s offer of a 2% pay increase plus the extension of a R1,000 cash gratuity...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.