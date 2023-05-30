National / Health

Two cases of cholera confirmed in North West by health department

The cases were detected in the Madibeng and Morelete municipalities.

30 May 2023 - 13:21 Belinda Pheto
Young residents carry water home after filling up a bottle at a community filling station in the informal settlement of Kanana after individuals died from cholera in Hammanskraal, May 24 2023. Picture: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/REUTERS
Young residents carry water home after filling up a bottle at a community filling station in the informal settlement of Kanana after individuals died from cholera in Hammanskraal, May 24 2023. Picture: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/REUTERS

Two cases of cholera have been confirmed in the North West. 

According to North West health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane, the province has registered laboratory-confirmed cholera cases in two men aged 38 and 68.

The cases were detected in the Madibeng and Morelete municipalities.

“Both patients presented with vomiting and diarrhoea, which are symptoms of cholera. The department urges the public not to panic as cholera is preventable and curable. All people who experience cholera symptoms, with or without a local or international travel history, are advised to visit their nearest health facility.”

The provincial health department said people generally become ill 12 to 48 hours after exposure.

Common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms, while a minority develop acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration. This can lead to death if untreated.

The department has urged the public to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand hygiene as the country experiences an outbreak of diarrhoeal disease, gastrointestinal infections and a rising number of laboratory-confirmed cholera cases. 

TimesLIVE

Cholera crisis: 21 Gauteng deaths, 1 in the Free State

A total of 44 laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera have been seen at Jubilee District Hospital in the Hammanskraal area
National
4 days ago

CARTOON: SA’s water crime

Monday, May 29 2023
Opinion
1 day ago

Tshwane to pour funds into Rooiwal water treatment plant

City budgets to fix a plant that has contributed to the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal
National
2 days ago

UN steps in to help government fight ‘avoidable’ outbreak of cholera

The World Health Organisation has dispatched officials to assist the government in tracing the source
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit ...
National
2.
SA should comply with Putin arrest warrant, says ...
National
3.
Gartner throws Moyane under bus over corrupt Sars ...
National
4.
SA should comply with Putin arrest warrant, says ...
National
5.
Mapisa-Nqakula rejects Mkhwebane’s request for ...
National

Related Articles

Hammanskraal cholera death toll hits 23

National

South African water quality of a high standard, says Ramaphosa

National

ALEXANDER PARKER: In our broken state, cholera is the symptom not the disease

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.