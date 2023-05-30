Two cases of cholera confirmed in North West by health department

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Two cases of cholera have been confirmed in the North West.
According to North West health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane, the province has registered laboratory-confirmed cholera cases in two men aged 38 and 68.
The cases were detected in the Madibeng and Morelete municipalities.
“Both patients presented with vomiting and diarrhoea, which are symptoms of cholera. The department urges the public not to panic as cholera is preventable and curable. All people who experience cholera symptoms, with or without a local or international travel history, are advised to visit their nearest health facility.”
The provincial health department said people generally become ill 12 to 48 hours after exposure.
Common symptoms include diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms, while a minority develop acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration. This can lead to death if untreated.
The department has urged the public to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand hygiene as the country experiences an outbreak of diarrhoeal disease, gastrointestinal infections and a rising number of laboratory-confirmed cholera cases.
