National / Health

Health department in new bid to control doctors’ careers

15 November 2022 - 05:10

In a bid to resuscitate its ambitions for controlling where doctors work under National Health Insurance (NHI), the department of health will on Tuesday ask the high court to scrap a judgment handed down earlier this year declaring the National Health Act’s provisions for issuing health establishments with a certificate of need unconstitutional and invalid.

The certificate of need is a key aspect of the government’s plans to redistribute health services under NHI, as it will be required of health-care professionals and health facilities in order to be reimbursed for their services. The government has consistently positioned the certificate of need as a tool for improving access to health services in rural and underserviced urban communities...

