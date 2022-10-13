Most public health facilities would fail NHI test, says ombud

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The call by council chair Babalwa Ngonyama for an independent probe by a retired judge should be heeded
Health ombud Malegapuru Makgoba finds services are deteriorating and compliance office is not keeping up with checks
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Maritime services group shares rise to a record high on the news
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
Business Day TV speaks to senior markets analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
Why did Vladimir Putin start his ‘idiot war’? Journalist John Sweeney tries to answer that question
The public health sector is in such a dire state and work to raise standards is progressing so slowly that most facilities won’t make the grade to provide services under National Health Insurance (NHI), the health ombud warned parliament on Wednesday.
NHI is the government’s plan for universal health coverage and aims to ensure everyone can obtain services that are free at the point of delivery. Its first piece of enabling legislation, the NHI Bill, is before parliament and proposes that a central fund purchase services from public and private health facilities, which must first be inspected and accredited by the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most public health facilities would fail NHI test, says ombud
Health ombud Malegapuru Makgoba finds services are deteriorating and compliance office is not keeping up with checks
The public health sector is in such a dire state and work to raise standards is progressing so slowly that most facilities won’t make the grade to provide services under National Health Insurance (NHI), the health ombud warned parliament on Wednesday.
NHI is the government’s plan for universal health coverage and aims to ensure everyone can obtain services that are free at the point of delivery. Its first piece of enabling legislation, the NHI Bill, is before parliament and proposes that a central fund purchase services from public and private health facilities, which must first be inspected and accredited by the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.