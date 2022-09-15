×

National / Health

Medical aid for as little as R130 a month

Council for Medical Schemes outlines work on regulatory framework for schemes to offer low-cost benefit option

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 19:15 Tamar Kahn

Allowing medical schemes to offer cheap, pared-down packages limited to basic primary health-care services could cost as little as R130 a month, and enable at least 2.3-million low-income workers to enter the market, according to a draft report released by the industry regulator (https://www.medicalschemes.co.za/latest-publication/circular-53-of-2022-request-for-public-comments-on-low-cost-benefit-option-framework-report-and-risk-assessment-roadmap/) on Thursday.

The report synthesises the work of an advisory committee established by the Council for Medical Schemes to devise a regulatory framework for schemes to offer cheaper packages called low cost benefit option (LCBO)s. The framework includes an exemption from provisions in the Medical Schemes Act that require schemes to provide cover to all its beneficiaries for a costlier basket of health-care services, known as prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs)...

