Medical aid for as little as R130 a month

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Mining companies and regulators have not responded to many warnings of a disaster waiting to happen
Deputy president says government is looking for ways to police the problem
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
In line with guidance, company declares distribution of 12.97c a share
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
Deal includes a 14% wage rise and greater freedom to chose medical cover, say rail unions
The two are Sevens winners with the SA squad that won two World Series titles
The extrovert exterior styling is mirrored inside the cabin with a bespoke instrument cluster, a racy leather-trimmed steering wheel and aluminium pedals with rubber inserts
Allowing medical schemes to offer cheap, pared-down packages limited to basic primary health-care services could cost as little as R130 a month, and enable at least 2.3-million low-income workers to enter the market, according to a draft report released by the industry regulator (https://www.medicalschemes.co.za/latest-publication/circular-53-of-2022-request-for-public-comments-on-low-cost-benefit-option-framework-report-and-risk-assessment-roadmap/) on Thursday.
The report synthesises the work of an advisory committee established by the Council for Medical Schemes to devise a regulatory framework for schemes to offer cheaper packages called low cost benefit option (LCBO)s. The framework includes an exemption from provisions in the Medical Schemes Act that require schemes to provide cover to all its beneficiaries for a costlier basket of health-care services, known as prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Medical aid for as little as R130 a month
Council for Medical Schemes outlines work on regulatory framework for schemes to offer low-cost benefit option
Allowing medical schemes to offer cheap, pared-down packages limited to basic primary health-care services could cost as little as R130 a month, and enable at least 2.3-million low-income workers to enter the market, according to a draft report released by the industry regulator (https://www.medicalschemes.co.za/latest-publication/circular-53-of-2022-request-for-public-comments-on-low-cost-benefit-option-framework-report-and-risk-assessment-roadmap/) on Thursday.
The report synthesises the work of an advisory committee established by the Council for Medical Schemes to devise a regulatory framework for schemes to offer cheaper packages called low cost benefit option (LCBO)s. The framework includes an exemption from provisions in the Medical Schemes Act that require schemes to provide cover to all its beneficiaries for a costlier basket of health-care services, known as prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.