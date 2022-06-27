Ruling on doctors has serious implications for NHI, says health department
Scathing ruling finds ‘certificate of need’ is unconstitutional and invalid
27 June 2022 - 20:21
The health department’s ambitions for controlling where doctors work have been dealt a massive blow by the high court in Pretoria, after it declared the National Health Act’s provisions for issuing health establishments with a “certificate of need” unconstitutional and invalid.
The ruling has “serious implications” for the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) and the health department would seek a recission of the judgment and challenge the matter in the Constitutional Court said its spokesperson Foster Mohale...
