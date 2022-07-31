Health department announces end of Covid-19 daily reports

Rand touches best level in four weeks
Indiscriminate selling of long-duration growth stocks provides chance to acquire technology assets at cheap prices
Department of home affairs says it will reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic
The party says the target should ideally be the top 5% of high-net-worth individuals, and estates with significant assets
New development gives innovative fintech companies access to certain customer information and systems
The steep rise in interest rates since January is expected to subdue the demand for household credit
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The US president, who held several public events last week, will now return to strict isolation
With 100m to run at Hollywoodbets Greyville, punters looked set to celebrate with Imperial Ruby, but Shangani won narrowly
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
The health department announced on Sunday it was bringing to an end the Covid-19 daily reporting by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) which has been in place since 2020. .
Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said due to the reduced severity and transmissibility of the disease, coupled with declining Covid-19 case numbers, the department together with the NICD had agreed that the bulk of the staff responsible for the numbers return to their permanent jobs.
“This means the department will, with effect from August 1 publish the Covid-19 surveillance data on a weekly basis, but continue to closely monitor the situation.”
Mohale said the decision did not mean the pandemic was over and vaccination services would remain accessible at designated sites, including some public health facilities.
“Until such time that the World Health Organization announces that the pandemic is over, we urge people to vaccinate and continue to do everything possible to keep themselves safe against the current and future variants of concern.
“The NICD supports the decision and concurs that the current phase of the pandemic no longer requires daily Covid-19 updates. The public should be mindful that disease trends and weekly surveillance data largely inform health policies.
“Therefore, the NICD remains committed to its surveillance activities and will continue reporting Covid-19 surveillance data as per normal, with the data being published in the existing weekly surveillance reports,” said Mohale.
Meanwhile, the department of home affairs says it will on Monday reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic.
The 29 border posts between SA and neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Namibia remained closed despite the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Some businesses in Limpopo, North West and the Northern Cape said they had incurred major financial losses over the past two years, resulting in widespread retrenchments because of loss of business.
Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza confirmed on Sunday that all 29 borders would open on Monday, after minister Aaron Motsoaledi approved their reopening.
The opening of the borders will also benefit the national parks in these areas.
The Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in the Northern Cape under SANParks is surrounded by the Twee Rivieren and Mata Mata borders, which are also set to reopen.
“We are quite excited about this development because there’s significant traffic between Namibia and Botswana going into the Kgalagadi. This will mean that we will get back into business,” Rey Thakhuli, spokesperson for SANParks, said.
“This has been long overdue and people have suffered,” DA home affairs spokesperson Adrian Roos said.
“But we still need answers as to why it took so long,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Health department announces end of Covid-19 daily reports
Department of home affairs says it will reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic
The health department announced on Sunday it was bringing to an end the Covid-19 daily reporting by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) which has been in place since 2020. .
Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said due to the reduced severity and transmissibility of the disease, coupled with declining Covid-19 case numbers, the department together with the NICD had agreed that the bulk of the staff responsible for the numbers return to their permanent jobs.
“This means the department will, with effect from August 1 publish the Covid-19 surveillance data on a weekly basis, but continue to closely monitor the situation.”
Mohale said the decision did not mean the pandemic was over and vaccination services would remain accessible at designated sites, including some public health facilities.
“Until such time that the World Health Organization announces that the pandemic is over, we urge people to vaccinate and continue to do everything possible to keep themselves safe against the current and future variants of concern.
“The NICD supports the decision and concurs that the current phase of the pandemic no longer requires daily Covid-19 updates. The public should be mindful that disease trends and weekly surveillance data largely inform health policies.
“Therefore, the NICD remains committed to its surveillance activities and will continue reporting Covid-19 surveillance data as per normal, with the data being published in the existing weekly surveillance reports,” said Mohale.
Meanwhile, the department of home affairs says it will on Monday reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic.
The 29 border posts between SA and neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Namibia remained closed despite the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Some businesses in Limpopo, North West and the Northern Cape said they had incurred major financial losses over the past two years, resulting in widespread retrenchments because of loss of business.
Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza confirmed on Sunday that all 29 borders would open on Monday, after minister Aaron Motsoaledi approved their reopening.
The opening of the borders will also benefit the national parks in these areas.
The Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in the Northern Cape under SANParks is surrounded by the Twee Rivieren and Mata Mata borders, which are also set to reopen.
“We are quite excited about this development because there’s significant traffic between Namibia and Botswana going into the Kgalagadi. This will mean that we will get back into business,” Rey Thakhuli, spokesperson for SANParks, said.
“This has been long overdue and people have suffered,” DA home affairs spokesperson Adrian Roos said.
“But we still need answers as to why it took so long,” he said.
TimesLIVE
SA regresses in efforts to protect people with HIV from TB
Concern over cancer treatment as some screening stays subdued
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital ‘a disaster waiting to happen’
Health department to proceed with overhaul of notifiable diseases regulations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fourth wave Covid-19 deaths closer to pre-pandemic levels
Covid-19 reversed SA’s hard-won gains in limiting Aids deaths
SA private sector credit growth beats expectations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.