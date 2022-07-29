×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

SA private sector credit growth beats expectations

The steep rise in interest rates since January is expected to subdue the demand for household credit

BL Premium
29 July 2022 - 13:24 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s private sector credit grew in June, marking the 12th consecutive month of increases, the SA Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The Bank’s report shows that private sector credit extension grew by 7.53% year on year in June, beating Bloomberg’s median estimate of 5.86%. The increase follows 5.34% growth a month earlier and is the strongest pace since March 2020...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.