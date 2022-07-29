SA private sector credit growth beats expectations

Opec+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, with two sources saying a modest increase would be discussed
The governing party has declared which side it is on, openly willing the collapse of the West as an imperial, neocolonial and neoliberal force
The president appeared before the integrity commission on Tuesday, NEC member Zizi Kodwa says
But co-ordinator in the ANC secretary-general’s office Gwen Ramokgopa says she does not expect disputes surrounding the credentials
Bank announced a special dividend as it saw steady customer activity through mounting economic headwinds
The steep rise in interest rates since January is expected to subdue the demand for household credit
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
State-run refiners such as Indian Oil are warming to the idea of buying from the lesser-known traders
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
SA’s private sector credit grew in June, marking the 12th consecutive month of increases, the SA Reserve Bank said on Friday.
The Bank’s report shows that private sector credit extension grew by 7.53% year on year in June, beating Bloomberg’s median estimate of 5.86%. The increase follows 5.34% growth a month earlier and is the strongest pace since March 2020...
