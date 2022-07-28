Covid-19 reversed SA’s hard-won gains in limiting Aids deaths

The local bourse gained the most in more than a week on news that US Federal Reserve chair Powell may slow the pace of rate hikes
Defaulting on the payment deadline could have triggered a messy string of cross defaults
Ramaphosa's energy crisis plan provided no clarity on where Eskom will get the money
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
The low-cost airline has offered better pay and benefits
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
A potential visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi has lead to warnings from Beijing
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted
The coronavirus pandemic drove deaths in SA to levels not seen since the height of SA’s HIV/Aids epidemic more than 15 years ago, cutting a swathe through the elderly and reversing hard-won gains in HIV treatment, according to the latest population report by Stats SA.
More than 701,300 deaths were recorded in the 12 months to mid-2021 and another 663,073 deaths occurred in the year to mid-2022, Stats SA said in its midyear population estimates for 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Covid-19 reversed SA’s hard-won gains in limiting Aids deaths
The growth of the elderly population slowed in 2020 and 2021, there was a significant uptick in deaths, and a subsequent decline in life expectancy
The coronavirus pandemic drove deaths in SA to levels not seen since the height of SA’s HIV/Aids epidemic more than 15 years ago, cutting a swathe through the elderly and reversing hard-won gains in HIV treatment, according to the latest population report by Stats SA.
More than 701,300 deaths were recorded in the 12 months to mid-2021 and another 663,073 deaths occurred in the year to mid-2022, Stats SA said in its midyear population estimates for 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.