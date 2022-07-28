×

Covid-19 reversed SA’s hard-won gains in limiting Aids deaths

The growth of the elderly population slowed in 2020 and 2021, there was a significant uptick in deaths, and a subsequent decline in life expectancy

28 July 2022 - 17:27 Tamar Kahn

The coronavirus pandemic drove deaths in SA to levels not seen since the height of SA’s HIV/Aids epidemic more than 15 years ago, cutting a swathe through the elderly and reversing hard-won gains in HIV treatment, according to the latest population report by Stats SA.

More than 701,300 deaths were recorded in the 12 months to mid-2021 and another 663,073 deaths occurred in the year to mid-2022, Stats SA said in its midyear population estimates for 2022...

