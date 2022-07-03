National / Health Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital ‘a disaster waiting to happen’ Maintenance and equipment challenges have led to the cancellation of hundreds of operations B L Premium

The crises at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, the world’s third-largest hospital, could result in hundreds of thousands of patients who rely on the public hospital being unable to access much-needed health care.

The hospital has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, with Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi telling the provincial legislature that 870 operations had been cancelled due to maintenance and equipment problems, overbooking and linen shortages...