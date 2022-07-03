Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital ‘a disaster waiting to happen’
Maintenance and equipment challenges have led to the cancellation of hundreds of operations
03 July 2022 - 17:53
The crises at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, the world’s third-largest hospital, could result in hundreds of thousands of patients who rely on the public hospital being unable to access much-needed health care.
The hospital has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, with Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi telling the provincial legislature that 870 operations had been cancelled due to maintenance and equipment problems, overbooking and linen shortages...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now