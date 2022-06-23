Health department to proceed with overhaul of notifiable diseases regulations
Draft regulations to the National Health Act and International Health Regulations Act have drawn extensive criticism and face legal challenge from several quarters
23 June 2022 - 15:58
The health department will press ahead with its controversial plans to update the regulations for managing notifiable diseases, despite scrapping SA’s last remaining coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday night.
The draft regulations to the National Health Act and International Health Regulations Act have drawn extensive criticism, and face legal challenge from several quarters. The deadline for public comment is August 5...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now