Health department to proceed with overhaul of notifiable diseases regulations Draft regulations to the National Health Act and International Health Regulations Act have drawn extensive criticism and face legal challenge from several quarters

The health department will press ahead with its controversial plans to update the regulations for managing notifiable diseases, despite scrapping SA’s last remaining coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday night.

The draft regulations to the National Health Act and International Health Regulations Act have drawn extensive criticism, and face legal challenge from several quarters. The deadline for public comment is August 5...