Politics

ANC revives plans for wealth tax to fund basic income grant

31 July 2022 - 19:09 CAIPHUS KGOSANA

The ANC is reviving its proposal for an additional tax on the super wealthy to fund the basic income grant (BIG).

“BIG can be regarded as a mechanism to promote equity and thus a wealth tax can be a mechanism through which revenues can be raised to fund a BIG,” reads a proposal presented at the commission dealing with economic transformation at the governing party’s national policy conference in Nasrec this weekend...

