×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

SA regresses in efforts to protect people with HIV from TB

SA’s progress in expanding access to PrEP is one of the few positive findings in the latest global AIDS report

27 July 2022 - 20:31 Tamar Kahn
On the move: Tutu Teen Trucks distribute HIV prevention pills to vulnerable populations. Picture: David Harrison
On the move: Tutu Teen Trucks distribute HIV prevention pills to vulnerable populations. Picture: David Harrison

Despite rapid progress in expanding access to HIV prevention drugs, SA still has the world’s largest number of people living with the disease and has faltered in its efforts to protect them from tuberculosis (TB), the latest global AIDS report from Unaids has found.

SA accounted for 7.3-million, or almost a fifth, of the world’s 38.4-million people living with HIV in 2021. It was home to 210,000 (14%) of the 1.5-million new infections and 51,000 (7.8%) of the 650,000 deaths that year.

The uptake of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in SA soared from 8.2 per 1,000 people in March 2019 to 109 per 1,000 people in March 2021, despite the disruption to health services caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But over the same period the number of people living with HIV in SA who received preventive therapy for TB fell 30%, according to the report released on Wednesday at the 24th International AIDS conference in Montreal, Canada.

“It feels like the SA HIV programme is on autopilot. With some movement on PrEP and the amazing Ritshidze monitoring project in the report, you would not think SA has a problem. In fact we are still number one in the world, with a preventable and treatable epidemic that should, with TB, be a major priority for our government and society,” said Francois Venter, director of the Ezintsha research institute at Wits. Ritshidze is a community-led monitoring project that holds health workers to account and advocates for improvements at local clinics.

SA’s progress in expanding access to PrEP is one of the few positive findings in the report, which shows the global response to Aids been set back by Covid-19 and other crises. The war in Ukraine, for example, has increased global food prices and worsened hunger, increasing the risk of people experiencing interruptions in their HIV treatment.

“Insufficient investment and action are putting all of us in danger: we face millions of Aids-related deaths and millions of new HIV infections if we continue on our current trajectory,” said Unaids executive director Winnie Byanyima in the report’s foreward. Many high-income countries have scaled back their support for global health initiatives, and as a result the resources available for HIV were 6% lower in 2021 than in 2010.

Globally the number of new infections dropped by just 3.6% between 2020 and 2021, the smallest annual decline since 2016. Progress slowed in Southern and Eastern Africa, while gains were reversed in Asia and the Pacific, with new infections rising where they had previously fallen. In SA, new infections fell from 220,000 to 210,000 between 2020 and 2021, a drop of 4.54%, a significant slow down on the 8.3% decline reported between 2019 and 2020, when new infections fell from 240,000 to 220,000.

There were approximately 1.5-million new HIV infections in 2021, more than 1-million more than the global target.

Progress in expanding access to life-saving antiretroviral treatment also stalled, with the rate of growth in 2021 slowing to its lowest level in more than a decade. While three quarters of the people living with HIV do have access to treatment, the scale of the pandemic means approximately 10-million eligible people still do not, said Unaids.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Entrenched inequalities hamper efforts to end HIV/Aids epidemic by 2030

Rise in global HIV infections and Aids-related deaths is unacceptable as there are effective medicines available
Opinion
1 year ago

Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in fight against HIV

About 42,500 more lives than usual will be lost to HIV/Aids in the next year if half people in SA on treatment are unable to get their medication
National
2 years ago

Tackling TB: Three lessons the Covid pandemic taught us

Covid came with a lot of collateral damage that the world was unprepared for. But there are also lessons to be learnt along the way
Features
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Striking Sars workers return to their posts ...
National / Labour
2.
Deadlock may be broken as state workers trim wage ...
National / Labour
3.
Dudu Myeni sentenced to a R120,000 fine
National
4.
SA returned Namibia’s noncompliant request for ...
National
5.
Business urges Ramaphosa to make his energy plan ...
National

Related Articles

Global fight against HIV playing second fiddle to that of Covid-19

National

End gay sex bans to help fight HIV, says UNAids ambassador

World

Response to a new epidemic must not displace responses to older ones

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.