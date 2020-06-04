State reaches pricing deal with private hospitals for Covid-19 patients

The health department has reached a pricing agreement with private hospitals for Covid-19 patients, paving the way for provinces to negotiate contracts aimed at alleviating some of the pressure on their services.

The Western Cape, which has reported two thirds of SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases, is likely to be the first province to broker deals with private hospitals, as many of its ICU wards are already over-stretched.

Price has been the key sticking point in these negotiations, as the government is wary of setting a precedent that might be difficult to unwind under National Health Insurance (NHI), and hospitals want to be sure they cover their costs.

Western Cape head of health Keith Cloete said tariff negotiations had been finalised earlier in the week, and the provincial health department is now working on contracts to secure 300 beds with six private hospital groups. He did not name the companies, but the three JSE-listed private hospital groups Netcare, Mediclinic and Life Healthcare are likely to be among them, as they all have a significant footprint in the Cape Town metropolitan area, which bears the brunt of the region’s Covid-19 epidemic.

As of Wednesday, the city had recorded 80% of the province’s 24,564 cases.

Cloete said the state has agreed to pay private hospitals a rate of R16,000 a day for Covid-19 patients admitted to high care or ICU.

The provincial health department wants to use private hospitals close to public hospitals, such as Groote Schuur and Tygerberg, and in transmission hot-spots.

Groote Schuur and Tygerberg have 135 ICU beds between them, but only 100 are currently operating due to staff shortages, according to Cloete.

Contracts will also be sought with specialist groups, administrators, radiologists and pathologists, said Cloete, adding that, “A suite of agreements needs to be put in place.”

The health department was not immediately available to comment.

