CAROL PATON: Questions multiply over rapidly growing epidemic in Western Cape
Concentrated hotspots may show super-spreader events caused a high number of cases in the province
01 June 2020 - 17:57
There has been much discussion over why the Covid-19 epidemic has taken root in the Western Cape so much more deeply than anywhere else in the country.
For several weeks a frustrating, polarised debate was had: those sympathetic to the Western Cape government argued that it was because more and better targeted testing was responsible as this caused more cases to be found. Those antagonistic to the Western Cape believed the epidemic was worse because the government didn’t value lives — especially those of the black poor.
