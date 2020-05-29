covid-19
Cape Town faces a dire ICU bed shortage
Western Cape has reported 65% of SA’s tally of approximately 26,000 Covid-19 cases
29 May 2020 - 05:10
Cape Town is running dangerously low on public hospital ICU beds, as Covid-19 fells key health-care workers and plans to requisition beds from the private sector are taking longer than anticipated.
The Western Cape has reported 65% of SA’s tally of approximately 26,000 coronavirus cases and is scrambling to expand its capacity to care for severely ill patients.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now