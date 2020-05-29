National covid-19 Cape Town faces a dire ICU bed shortage Western Cape has reported 65% of SA’s tally of approximately 26,000 Covid-19 cases BL PREMIUM

Cape Town is running dangerously low on public hospital ICU beds, as Covid-19 fells key health-care workers and plans to requisition beds from the private sector are taking longer than anticipated.

The Western Cape has reported 65% of SA’s tally of approximately 26,000 coronavirus cases and is scrambling to expand its capacity to care for severely ill patients.