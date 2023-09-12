Fund early childhood development for best ROI, Oppenheimer Memorial Trust says
Teacher retirements set to hit the basic education sector present a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to flood the system with new, better-trained teachers
12 September 2023 - 17:30
Funding early childhood development (ECD) projects offers education donors the biggest potential return on their investment, as children who participate in these programmes are more likely to succeed at school and university, a leading SA philanthropic organisation said on Tuesday.
Only about 35% of SA children aged under five years have access to early childhood education, and more than half (55%) of the children this age are failing to meeting key developmental milestones, parliament heard earlier in 2023...
