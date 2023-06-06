National / Education

Millions of SA’s most vulnerable not getting early childhood education

Senior official says basic education department is working to increase funding for programmes

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 19:20 Tamar Kahn

More than 1.3-million of SA’s children aged between three and five are not attending any form of early learning programme and only 45% of those who do are reaching key milestones, the basic education department told parliament on Tuesday. There is no data available on the unmet need for the 3.5-million children aged two or younger, it said.        

Early childhood development (ECD) programmes are vital because they lay the foundations for future learning and help prepare children for primary school. Yet the sector is deeply under-resourced and fails to provide support to many of SA’s most vulnerable children, said basic education department acting director for ECD Janeli Kotze...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.