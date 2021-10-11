Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA needs systemic change to tackle youth unemployment Public works schemes waste money if they don’t have a training component B L Premium

Annelize Nyirenda, 32, is one of the 9-million young people in SA not in employment, education or training (Neets). She lives on social grants with her two young sons in the small Groendal community in Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

She has only a matric qualification, like almost half of the other young people in the Neet group. She has also just had her first formal job since matriculating 14 years ago, a four-month stint as one of the 320,000 beneficiaries of the presidential employment stimulus...