CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA needs systemic change to tackle youth unemployment
Public works schemes waste money if they don’t have a training component
11 October 2021 - 13:47
Annelize Nyirenda, 32, is one of the 9-million young people in SA not in employment, education or training (Neets). She lives on social grants with her two young sons in the small Groendal community in Franschhoek in the Western Cape.
She has only a matric qualification, like almost half of the other young people in the Neet group. She has also just had her first formal job since matriculating 14 years ago, a four-month stint as one of the 320,000 beneficiaries of the presidential employment stimulus...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now