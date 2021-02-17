Early childhood development sector rides out the waves

As the Covid-19 panic set in last year, early childhood development (ECD) programmes in SA were instructed to shut their doors along with schools on March 18. By the third quarter, when many pupils had returned to school and the economy was reopening, the ECD sector remained largely inactive.

Despite a July 6 high court judgment allowing ECD programmes to operate with immediate effect, most had not opened between mid-July and the end of August.

Possible reasons for this include an initial lack of communication about when ECD programmes could operate, the prohibitive costs of meeting Covid-19 standard operating procedures, depleted finances after months of not collecting fees from caregivers or parents, and parents’ fears of children contracting Covid-19 at ECD programmes.

The ECD sector was indeed "hanging in the balance", as we discussed in our earlier research. It was unclear then if the collapse in ECD programme attendance would persist, or if a recovery would occur.

Using data from wave 3 of the Nids-Cram survey, we have been able to update trends on ECD attendance up to the period of early November to mid-December.

Our paper highlights a significant recovery in the sector from the third to the fourth quarter of 2020. Among those Nids-Cram respondents living with children aged 0-6, 28% of those interviewed in November/ December reported that at least one child was attending an ECD programme (that is not grade R) in the previous seven days.

This is up from at most 7%, during the wave 2 interviews, conducted between mid-July and mid-August.