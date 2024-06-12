National

EFF Gauteng chair removed as Ekurhuleni finance MMC

The mayor says Nkululeko Dunga was removed due to ‘unforeseen misalignments’

13 June 2024 - 07:47
by Staff Writer
Nkululeko Dunga. Picture: VELI NHLAPO.
Nkululeko Dunga. Picture: VELI NHLAPO.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has removed Gauteng EFF chair Nkululeko Dunga as member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Xhakaza said the change in the composition of the mayoral committee was in light of “unforeseen misalignments”. 

“This decision is aimed at ensuring that we can effectively fast-track the completion and approval of the annual budget, a critical task for the continued development and growth of our city,” Xhakaza said. 

In the interim, Xhakaza had assigned MMC for city planning and economic development Nomadlozi Nkosi to oversee the finance portfolio. 

Xhakaza said he would announce Dunga’s replacement in due course. 

TimesLIVE 

