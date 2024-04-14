Nzimande says NSFAS board unable to carry out basic duties
Minister says he dissolved board because it ignored his request to remove incompetent service providers
14 April 2024 - 18:45
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande says he was left with little choice but to dissolve the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board last week after it ignored his request to remove incompetent service providers.
He said the incompetence was the main cause of mass delays in paying student fees to tertiary institutions in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.