Blade Nzimande dissolves Nsfas board

The higher education minister is expected to explain the rationale for dissolving the board on Sunday

12 April 2024 - 10:02
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS.
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has dissolved the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board.

Nzimande announced his decision on Thursday after meeting the organisation’s board, as part of the interventions meant to improve the organisational efficiency and ensure it remained focused on its mandate.

During the meeting Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the Nsfas board with immediate effect and place the institution under administration. 

The department said the legal effect of the decision would be communicated on Friday through the government gazette. 

On Sunday Nzimande is expected to explain the rationale for dissolving the board and announce further steps arising from his decision.

Nzimande accepted the resignation of Ernest Khosa as chair of the Nsfas board, on Thursday.

SIU recovers more than R737m in NSFAS investigation

Unit presents findings to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts
National
2 months ago

Steenhuisen calls for Ramaphosa to fire ‘corrupt’ Mashatile

The party believes corruption allegations have piled up against Mashatile in recent months and Ramaphosa should axe him
National
2 months ago

EDITORIAL: Nzimande echoes Zuma’s student loan promise

Minister mired in graft scandal has announced a half-baked loan scheme for the ‘missing middle’
Opinion
2 months ago
