Blade Nzimande dissolves Nsfas board

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS.
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has dissolved the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board.
Nzimande announced his decision on Thursday after meeting the organisation’s board, as part of the interventions meant to improve the organisational efficiency and ensure it remained focused on its mandate.
During the meeting Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the Nsfas board with immediate effect and place the institution under administration.
The department said the legal effect of the decision would be communicated on Friday through the government gazette.
On Sunday Nzimande is expected to explain the rationale for dissolving the board and announce further steps arising from his decision.
Nzimande accepted the resignation of Ernest Khosa as chair of the Nsfas board, on Thursday.
