President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Mozambique on Monday after a disaster at sea in which nearly 100 people are believed to have drowned.
The death toll stands at 97, according to Ramaphosa’s office.
“A small number of people were rescued in the incident, which took place near Lunga in Nampula province on Sunday,” said the presidency.
“As neighbours, we are deeply saddened by this tragedy and we wish authorities and citizens well in the recovery effort and the search for missing people,” said Ramaphosa.
“We also pray for a speedy recovery for survivors of this incident.”
The BBC quoted Nampula secretary of state Jaime Neto as saying the boat occupants were fleeing after disinformation about the ongoing cholera outbreak caused panic.
Many children were among the dead, Neto said.
Initially on Sunday the authorities blamed the shipwreck on overcrowding, but later said it had sunk after taking on water.
Cyril Ramaphosa sends condolences as many die in Mozambique boat disaster
The occupants of the boat were allegedly fleeing after disinformation about a cholera outbreak caused panic
