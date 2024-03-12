World / Africa

Pirates board cargo ship off Somalia, security firm says

Vessel was taken control of by 20 armed people when heading to UAE from Mozambique

12 March 2024 - 19:57
by Bhargav Acharya, George Obulutsa and Ahmed Elimam
Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR
Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

Nairobi/Dubai — Twenty armed people have boarded a cargo ship off the coast of Somalia and have taken control of it, a maritime security firm said on Tuesday.

The vessel is the latest to be targeted after a resurgence of attacks by Somali pirates in recent months though the maritime security firm, Ambrey, did not specify that it was Somali pirates who boarded the ship.

Ambrey said the ship was a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier — a type of merchant ship used to transport large amounts of cargo — that was heading from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.

The incident happened about 600 nautical miles east of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, it said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency also flagged the boarding incident and advised vessels to transit with caution. UKMTO also did not specify that it was Somali pirates who boarded the ship.

Somali pirates caused chaos in important global waterways from about 2008-18. They had been dormant until late last year when pirate activity started to pick up again.

Data from the Maritime Security Centre — Horn of Africa, the planning and co-ordination centre for the EU’s anti-piracy operation EUNAVFOR, show there have been more than 20 hijackings or attempted hijackings of vessels in the Gulf of Aden and Somali Basin since November.

Maritime sources say pirates may be encouraged by a relaxation of security or may be taking advantage of the chaos caused by attacks on shipping by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group while war rages in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Ambrey said there were conflicting reports about the whereabouts of the crew of the boarded ship.

UKMTO said authorities were investigating the incident

Reuters

