Africa

Mozambique ferry disaster claims 94 lives

The capsized vessel was an overloaded fishing boat and was not licensed to transport people, says Maritime Transport Institute administrator

08 April 2024 - 21:18
by Manuel Mucari
Bodies covered with clothes lie on the ground following a ferry accident in Nampula Province, Mozambique, in this screen shot from a video, April 8 2024. Picture: TELEVISION OF MOZAMBIQUE/REUTERS
Bodies covered with clothes lie on the ground following a ferry accident in Nampula Province, Mozambique, in this screen shot from a video, April 8 2024. Picture: TELEVISION OF MOZAMBIQUE/REUTERS

Maputo — At least 94 people died, including children, and 26 are missing after a ferry boat capsized off the northern coast of Mozambique, an official from the country’s Maritime Transport Institute said.

The vessel was an overloaded fishing boat and was not licensed to transport people, Lourenco Machado, an administrator of the institute, said on state television on Monday.

“On Sunday we registered a maritime incident where at least 94 people died when a barge carrying 130 people capsized. We have recovered 94 bodies and 26 are missing,” he said.

The boat was ferrying people from Lunga in Nampula province to Mozambique Island, he said, adding that initial reports indicated that it was hit by a tidal wave.

The passengers were fleeing a cholera outbreak, said state broadcaster TVM, citing another local maritime administrator.

Jaime Neto, secretary of state for Nampula province, also said that the passengers were fleeing cholera, according to the BBC.

“Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers, it ended up sinking,” he told the BBC, adding that many children were among the dead.

President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Mozambique after the disaster.

Videos posted on social media X showed many bodies lying on a beach and some people carrying the bodies of children. Reuters could not immediately verify these videos.

Mozambique and other countries in Southern Africa have been battling cholera outbreaks since last year.

Reuters 

Three Sadc soldiers die in mortar attack in DRC

The dead and three injured soldiers were all said to be from Tanzania, which contributes to the force with SA and Malawi
National
5 hours ago

Rwanda commemorates 1994 genocide

President says the conditions to led to the mass killings will not be allowed in the country’s politics again
World
1 day ago

Somalia expels Ethiopia envoy, shuts consulates over Somaliland port deal

Worsening relations between Somalia and Ethiopia raise fears of regional instability
World
4 days ago

Hunger grips Southern Africa as Zimbabwe declares drought a disaster

President says country needs more than $2bn (R37.6bn) in aid to feed people
World
5 days ago
