African countries must boost local sourcing of ingredients to ensure food security, says expert
Companies must develop local supply chains, instead of importing staples, says sustainable trade firm
07 April 2024 - 05:28
Food production companies will have to boost the local and regional sourcing of their ingredients to 80% within the next decade if the African continent is to enjoy food security.
This is according to IDH (Sustainable Trade Initiative) global director Kebba Colley, who spoke to Business Times last week. Conflicts such as Russia’s war in Ukraine have disrupted global food supply chains, making African economies especially vulnerable to food security threats...
