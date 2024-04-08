US tech giant Microsoft to face competition authorities
Watchdog puts pressure on technology groups in bid to level playing field for SA businesses and organisations
08 April 2024 - 17:37
US multinational corporation and technology company Microsoft says it is ready to answer any questions competition authorities may have about its cloud computing licensing practices in SA.
An SA antitrust agency is set to investigate Microsoft over its Azure cloud platform, an informed source said last week...
