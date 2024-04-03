Post Office sends out 4,700 retrenchment letters
03 April 2024 - 18:43
The SA Post Office’s business rescue practitioners have begun sending out 4,700 retrenchment letters to staff who will lose their jobs.
The job cuts are less than the 6,000 initially planned after consultation with unions at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) that started in January and was completed on March 22. The Post Office will be left with 6,383 staff, down from 11,083. ..
