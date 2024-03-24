IDC highlights need for credible arbiters in PPP deals
IDC executive Nina Yose highlights essential element in such projects as third-party access to Transnet lines
Nina Yose, head of infrastructure at the Industrial Development Corp (IDC), says swift and fair arbitration of disputes between the government and the private sector are key to South Africa’s attractiveness as an investment destination.
“The private sector wants to know what the rules of the game are, and that they’ll be applied fairly in the event of disputes between themselves and government,” she says — a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa extolled the value of the country as an investment destination at the 2024 sustainable infrastructure investment symposium in Cape Town, and Transnet released for public comment the tariffs it wants for third party access to its rail network...
