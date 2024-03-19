Proper packaging of infrastructure projects vital, says Zikalala
19 March 2024 - 05:00
The R600m that Infrastructure SA has received from the fiscus over the next three years will assist the organisation to package projects for potential investors, public works & infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala says.
This is the government’s key infrastructure project initiator which is meant to close the infrastructure-investment gap, that is the infrastructure that the country requires and the resources available to the fiscus to fund it. ..
