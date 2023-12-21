POLITICAL NEWSMAKER OF 2023
Fikile Mbalula is a firebrand on the loose
The ANC secretary-general has turned backtracking into a fine art. But while his bombastic bluster casts a poor light on the party’s image, insiders do credit him with stabilising the ANC internally
21 December 2023 - 05:00
The latest tussle between Fikile Mbalula and ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang is not the first time the firebrand secretary-general has taken on his seniors — and then backtracked.
His infamous 2009 open letter to former president Thabo Mbeki is legendary — not least because it epitomises Mbalula’s character and penchant for bombastic, spiteful bluster. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.