Decentralise upkeep of state buildings to stop the rot, DA urges
The party says maintenance must be the responsibility of line departments rather than centralised under the public works department
12 March 2024 - 15:22
The DA is calling for the maintenance of government buildings to be allocated to the various line departments rather than being housed under the department of public works and infrastructure.
Public works and infrastructure minister Sihle Zikalala noted in an engagement with the Western Cape property sector in Cape Town in November that the immovable asset portfolio under the custodianship of the department comprised about 30,000 land parcels or 4.7-million hectares of land on which roughly 90,000 facilities (equivalent to 33.9-million square metres of floor space) were located...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.