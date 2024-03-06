NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC lists — the young and the dodgy
The gang’s all here: Gigaba, Dlamini, Pule, Mahlobo and Mahumapelo could be going back to parliament
06 March 2024 - 10:30
The ANC lists to be submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa this week are set to mark a shift for the party, though not necessarily the good kind.
The FM understands that many of those implicated in the Zondo commission’s state capture report are set to return, barring serious intervention by the party’s top seven leadership, which includes President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and chair Gwede Mantashe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.