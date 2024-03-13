Heritage agency seeks leave to appeal auction of Mandela’s belongings
Auction suspended as a legal battle continued
13 March 2024 - 17:12
In a case that involves the auctioning of items belonging to former president Nelson Mandela, the SA Heritage Resources Agency is seeking leave to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to argue a case that may determine how SA determines what constitutes heritage items.
The matter arose after the high court dismissed its attempt to interdict an auction of various belongings of Mandela by his daughter, Makaziwe Mandela, and Mandela’s former prison warden, Christo Brand. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.