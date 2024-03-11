Queen loses second court bid over Zulu king’s will
SCA judges note that no Zulu king had ever got married to one wife by civil rights, in community of property
11 March 2024 - 18:55
In a legal blow, Queen Sibongile Zulu failed to convince the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) her marriage to the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini “precluded” him marrying other women.
The court explained that she had not challenged the validity of other marriages and had not shown how she is prejudiced by how the late king’s estate will be distributed...
