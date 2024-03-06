State-business partnership is seeing tangible results, says Ramaphosa
06 March 2024 - 20:31
The partnership between the government and the private sector to address bottlenecks impeding economic growth is showing tangible results, says President Cyril Ramaphosa, though the economy remains blighted by persistent power cuts, organised crime, systemic corruption and crumbling public infrastructure.
“We are beginning to see the tangible results of this collaboration in reduced load-shedding, improved performance of our rail network and ports, and a reduction in security incidents targeting energy and logistics infrastructure,” the president said. ..
