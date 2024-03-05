Fraudulent document holders in home affairs’ line of fire
05 March 2024 - 20:04
Thousands of individuals who have been issued with fraudulent visas or permits by corrupt officials of the department of home affairs could have their status revoked and be deported under the Immigration Act after being given due notice, parliament’s home affairs committee heard on Tuesday.
This is according to the legal opinion obtained by the department on what remedial action could be taken against those who fraudulently obtained their documents. Those who deceitfully obtained naturalisation should be stripped of their rights and deported, the opinion said. ..
