Leadership shake-up at PetroSA
Xolile Sizani to take CEO seat and acting chair Nkululeko Poya, who had been in the running, resigns
29 February 2024 - 14:11
UPDATED 29 February 2024 - 19:51
Xolile Sizani has been appointed CEO of state-owned oil company PetroSA, which is looking to resume operations at its refinery in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape, the cabinet announced on Thursday.
PetroSA also confirmed to Business Day on Thursday that its acting chair, Nkululeko Poya, who was previously in the running to become CEO, had resigned...
