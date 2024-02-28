Chief justice responds to concerns of retired justices’ role in apex court
Retired justices’ service ‘is at trial stage and will be rotated’
After legal organisations raised concerns with chief justice Raymond Zondo about the legality of bringing in without public disclosure retired Constitutional Court justices to assist with new cases, his office said the retired justices’ service was at a “trial” stage and “would rotate among all of the retired justices”.
Freedom Under Law, the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution and the National Association of Democratic Lawyers raised concerns earlier this month regarding the legality of this move. This came after a Sunday World report said retired justice Zak Yacoob had been appointed to the Constitutional Court to “advise the 11 justices of the court on which appeal cases to dismiss and which to entertain”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.