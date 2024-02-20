Legal bodies raise concerns over retired justices’ role in apex court
Three groups write to Raymond Zondo over advisory appointments in Constitutional Court
20 February 2024 - 18:56
Three legal organisations have written to chief justice Raymond Zondo, raising concerns and questioning the constitutionality of bringing in retired Constitutional Court justices to assist with new applications in the face of the apex court’s “huge workload”.
The move was clarified last week by the chief justice after a Sunday World report that retired justice Zak Yacoob had been appointed to the Constitutional Court to “advise the 11 justices of the court on which appeal cases to dismiss and which to entertain”...
