National

Peanut butter suppliers given 14 days to test products for aflatoxin

Various peanut butter products have been recalled over concerns about the levels of the toxin

27 February 2024 - 11:07
by Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED
All manufacturers of peanut butter products have been called on to test for aflatoxin and present their results to the National Consumer Commission (NCC) within 14 days.

This comes after the recall of various peanut butter products earlier in February over concerns about the levels of the toxin. These include Pick n Pay No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, and certain batches of Dis-Chem’s Lifestyle Food peanut butter. The latest recalls also affected Woolworths’ peanut butter ice cream and certain Eat Naked products.

The consumer commission’s notice this week affects all peanut butter and peanut butter-based products, and products with peanuts, including chocolates, sweets, cookies, ice cream, and peanut butter spreads.

Acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the commission was concerned by the high rate of recalls.

“To understand this challenge better, the commission has issued a notice in terms of section 60 (2) (a) of the Consumer Protection Act to manufacturers and suppliers of peanut butter. The notice requires suppliers to immediately conduct an urgent investigation, test their products for aflatoxin, and present their results to the commission within 14 days of receiving the notice. 

In addition to this, the NCC extends the same call to other suppliers of products with peanuts to also investigate and submit their results to the NCC.

“While investigating their products, manufacturers, importers and retailers are urged to take immediate corrective measures where their products are found to be unsafe. These include removing the products from the shelves following the NCC’s product recall protocols, informing relevant regulators in the space, as well as notifying consumers,” Mabuza said.

The risk of consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of the toxin may lead to health complications such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

TimesLIVE

Consumer watchdog starts probe into recalled peanut butter

All five peanut butter brands that may be a health risk are made by the same manufacturer
National
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Basic food testing is vital

Peanut recall could destroy an industry where most players are obeying the safety rules
Opinion
1 week ago

Finance committee calls for more foods to be free of VAT

However, the Treasury is strongly opposed to such a measure
National
3 months ago

Some food, including potatoes and eggs, up more than 5% in July

Overall the average cost of the household food basket rose 7% from R4,748.87 in July 2022 to R5,081.94 in July 2023
National
7 months ago
