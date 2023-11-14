Finance committee calls for more foods to be free of VAT
However, the Treasury is strongly opposed to such a measure
14 November 2023 - 17:26
UPDATED 14 November 2023 - 23:14
Parliament’s standing committee on finance has recommended that the basket of foods on which no VAT is paid be expanded to provide relief for households in distress.
The recommendation forms part of the committee’s report adopted on Tuesday on the revised fiscal framework and revenue proposals. The report was compiled after public hearings on the medium-term budget policy statement tabled in parliament earlier in November, and a response by the Treasury to the submissions...
