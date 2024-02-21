National

WATCH: Finance minster Enoch Godongwana delivers the budget speech

21 February 2024 - 14:10
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2024 budget speech on Wednesday at 2pm. 

Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, will present the 2024 Budget Speech at the Cape Town City Hall this afternoon at 14h00. Godongwana will also introduce the Appropriation Bill during the same plenary sitting. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

Extra money for health workers, but sector’s budget shrinks in real terms

Budget Review contains no new provisions for National Health Insurance, though Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana recommits to policy
National
3 hours ago

Tax revenue seen R56.1bn lower than 2023 budget estimate

Weak economic conditions, worsened by load-shedding and logistics snarl-ups, exact a heavy price on fiscus
Economy
3 hours ago

BUDGET WRAP: R150bn windfall from Reserve Bank to slash SA’s debt burden

Also contributing to enhanced fiscal prudence will be the Treasury’s plans to develop a fiscal anchor in 2024
National
3 hours ago
