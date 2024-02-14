National

SA awaits ICJ response after asking it to probe Israel’s Rafah offensive

The court confirmed in a post on X it had received the request but gave no indication how and when it would make a decision

14 February 2024 - 10:08
by Nellie Peyton
Damaged buildings in central Gaza. Picture: DYLAN MARTINEZ
SA has asked the World Court to consider whether Israel’s plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah requires additional emergency measures to protect Palestinians’ rights.

In January, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in a case brought by South Africa.

Israel has denied all allegations of genocide in connection with its war against Gaza's ruling Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and asked the court to reject the case outright, saying it respects international law and has a right to defend itself.

Israel has said it is planning to expand its ground assault into Rafah, where more than 1-million Palestinians have sought refuge from the offensive that has laid waste to much of the Gaza Strip since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

“In a request submitted to the court [on Monday], the SA government said it was gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by the State of Israel, has already led to, and will result in further, large-scale killing, harm and destruction,” the presidency said in a statement.

“This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of the Genocide Convention and of the court’s order of January 26.”

The Hague-based ICJ confirmed in a post on X it had received the request but gave no indication how, and when, it would make a decision. The Israeli foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In past cases, the ICJ has sometimes granted additional emergency measures when circumstances on the ground changed.

The court has not yet ruled on the core of the case brought by SA — whether genocide has occurred in Gaza. But it recognised the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

Reuters

