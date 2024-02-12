World / Europe

Israeli president and Palestinian PM to attend Munich security conference

12 February 2024 - 20:01
by Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks in Hawara, West Bank, March 1 2023. Picture: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS
Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks in Hawara, West Bank, March 1 2023. Picture: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS

Berlin — Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh are among hundreds of high-ranking officials due to attend the Munich security conference this week, its chair Christoph Heusgen says.

The conference takes place as the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in which more than 28,000 Palestinians and about 1,430 Israelis have been killed, enters its fifth month with no end in sight.

Shtayyeh is part of the Palestinian Authority based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It was not known if he and Herzog would meet.

Heusgen said the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and conflicts in the Horn of Africa would dominate the conference, which takes place in the German city of Munich from Friday to Sunday and is attended by the world’s defence and security elite. The future of Nato and European defence would also be a big topic, Heusgen said.

Argentina's President Javier Milei, right, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog visit Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, targeted in Hamas' October 7 attack, February 8 2024. Picture: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS
Argentina's President Javier Milei, right, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog visit Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, targeted in Hamas' October 7 attack, February 8 2024. Picture: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

Former US president Donald Trump has prompted indignation in Nato and Europe with his suggestion that the US might not protect Nato allies who are not spending enough on defence from a potential Russian invasion.

“We obviously don’t just want to paint a dark picture, but rather we will be seeking for the silver lining on the horizon,” he told a news conference.

Freed Israeli hostages and relatives of hostages of Hamas would also participate in an event on the conference sidelines, Heusgen said,

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres would open the conference. Other attendees included US secretary of state Antony Blinken, US vice-president Kamala Harris, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the government chiefs of Lebanon, Qatar and Iraq, he said.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) richest democracies would hold a meeting on the sidelines.

The Munich security conference’s annual report underscored a high degree of pessimism in Western nations about their prospects for security and prosperity, Tobias Bunde, its head of policy and analysis, said.

Nearly half of German citizens, for example, believed their country would be less secure and less wealthy in 10 years’ time.

“That is a big contrast to countries like China and India where majorities are significantly more optimistic,” Bunde said. “In many Western societies, the feeling that the wins of globalisation are unfairly distributed and that the current world order cannot fulfil their expectations is spreading.”

This in turn was dampening the desire for international co-operation, for example on issues such as climate change, he said.

About 27% of the 250 people speaking at the 60 events come from the Global South, the highest share to date at the conference.

Reuters

Gaza death toll rises as Israel frees hostages

Western leaders keep pushing for ceasefire
World
3 hours ago

Joe Biden says Israel’s response in Gaza is ‘over the top’

The US president's remarks follow increasing domestic pressure to convince Israel to stop its attacks
World
3 days ago

Israeli forces begin assault on crowded Rafah

Israel’s Netanyahu calls Hamas ceasefire terms ‘delusional’, says victory is months away
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nigeria’s Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe dies in ...
World / Africa
2.
Kenya’s marathon world record holder Kelvin ...
World / Africa
3.
Trump’s Nato comments under fire in Europe
World / Europe
4.
UN peacekeepers and vehicles attacked in DRC ...
World / Africa
5.
Netanyahu rejects Hamas ceasefire counterproposal
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Trump’s Nato comments under fire in Europe

World / Europe

Ukraine says Russian forces are using Elon Musk’s Starlink

World / Europe

Zelensky replaces Ukraine’s army chief

World / Europe

Putin and Xi call for fairer world order

World

Aid for Ukraine and Israel may yet survive Republican backdown in border deal

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.