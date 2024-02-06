EFF loses another court bid to attend Sona
The party’s application to the Western Cape High Court was dismissed with costs on Tuesday
06 February 2024 - 18:45
The EFF has lost yet another court application in its bid to attend Thursday night’s state of the nation (Sona) address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Western Cape High Court dismissed with costs on Tuesday the party’s urgent application for an interim interdict to prevent parliament from implementing its new rules, which were adopted in December. The rules prohibit MPs from interrupting the state of the nation address and provide for the removal of MPs from the chamber if they engage in gross disorderly conduct...
