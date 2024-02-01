JSE puts Ekurhuleni and Tshwane municipalities on notice over financials
The City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Tshwane metros have not provided their annual financial statements to the JSE within the seven months required and have until month-end to do so or their debt-raising instruments could be suspended
Government entities such as state-owned enterprises and municipalities issue bonds or debt on the JSE to raise money for large projects such as building roads and other critical infrastructure meant to improve service delivery. But failure to abide by the listing requirements could see their instruments suspended, dealing a blow to their reputation in the capital markets...
