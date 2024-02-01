Hlophe approaches Constitutional Court to stay his possible impeachment
Suspended judge president also wants the court to direct parliament to adopt impeachment rules for judges
01 February 2024 - 18:16
Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe says in court papers that parliament’s role is not merely to “rubber stamp” the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) decision that he was guilty of gross misconduct.
He has approached the Constitutional Court asking it to set aside the November decision of parliament’s justice committee to recommend to the National Assembly that he be removed from judicial office. He also wants the highest court to direct parliament to adopt rules for the impeachment of judges. His application was filed in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. ..
