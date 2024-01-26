Transnet troubles drag Richards Bay coal exports to a new low
Decline in rail deliveries pushes shipments from RBCT down by another 3-million tonnes
26 January 2024 - 05:00
The “consistent and drastic decline” in coal volumes delivered via rail saw exports by the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) slump by another 3-million tonnes in 2023 after already hitting a 30-year low in the previous year.
The decline in exports, said RBCT chair Nosipho Damasane, was due to continuing trouble on the Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) export coal line caused by ailing infrastructure due to a lack of maintenance, underinvestment, the high rate of security incidents such as cable theft, and derailments...
